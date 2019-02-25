PBA DL: Ateneo nails 2nd D-L win

by Jonas Terrado

Tyler Tio fired 14 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter to help Cignal-Ateneo overcome Family Mart-Enderun, 82-68, for its second win in the PBA D-League at the Paco Arena in Manila.



Tio hit four threes in the fourth as the Blue Eagles broke away after a spirited challenge by Enderun in the first three quarters to gain the solo lead in the Aspirants Group.

Ange Kouame also scored 20 points with eight rebounds and five blocks for Ateneo, which played minus star Thirdy Ravena for the second straight game.

Ravena was with Gilas Pilipinas in Astana where they secured a berth to the FIBA World Cup following a victory over host Kazakhstan on Sunday.

Coach Tab Baldwin was glad to see his boys come away with the win after seeing Enderun start the game with seven straight points followed by barrage of threes by guard Valandre Chauca.

But Kouame and Will Navarro, who had nine points and 15 rebounds, led the Blue Eagles back to a 39-33 halftime lead.

