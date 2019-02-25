‘Wutip’ to enter PH Thursday

Typhoon “Wutip” may likely enter the country’s area of responsibility Thursday and will be locally called “Betty.”

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration estimated the location of Wutip at 1,740 kilometers east of Southern Luzon or outside the country’s area of responsibility before noon yesterday.

Wutip has maintained maximum winds of 185 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 225 kph while moving slowly northwest.

PAGASA said the typhoon may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility Thursday and will be locally named Betty, the first tropical cyclone this month and second this year.

So far, Wutip does not pose direct threat to any part of the country as it may not hit land.

Wutip is forecast to be 1,675 kms east of Virac, Catanduanes this morning and 1,570 kms east of Virac tomorrow.

PAGASA advised the public to monitor updates on this tropical cyclone.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or “amihan” remains the prevailing weather system throughout the country.

Aurora, Quezon, Albay, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, and Masbate will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

