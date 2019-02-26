Drug group leader, member arrested in QC

A suspected leader and a member of a drug group tagged in the proliferation of illegal drugs in their area were arrested by police in a buy-bust operation in Quezon City on Monday night.

Chief Superintendent Joselito Esquivel Jr., Quezon City Police District director, identified the suspects as Sonny Boy Regajal, 39, and his alleged member, Rebecca Officiar, 29.

Police report showed that members of QCPD Cubao Police Station (PS-7) conducted a drug sting against Regajal near his house on Ermin Garcia Street near corner Imperial Street in Barangay E. Rodriguez around 8 p.m.

The operation stemmed from a report that Regajal’s group was peddling illegal drugs in Cubao area and neighboring barangays of Kamuning and Anonas.

An undercover police officer transacted with Regajal and Officiar which resulted in their arrest.

Seized from them were 28 sachets of shabu and the buy-bust money.

Further investigation showed that Regajal was included in the target list of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

He was arrested also by PS-7 in 2017 by virtue of an arrest warrant for arson which he committed in Lawa-an, Eastern Samar.

After his release from jail in January 2018, report showed Regajal engaged in illegal drug peddling.

Meanwhile, Officiar was arrested in October 2017 for illegal drug charges and was released from jail in September 2018 before he was got involved in drug pushing.

The suspects are now under police custody and were charged with violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Alexandria San Juan)

