Montessori, CSA strike

Reigning titlists Kings’ Montessori School Team A, Colegio San Agustin Makati, and Escuela De Sophia of Caloocan, Inc. kept their title-retention bids alive on Sunday by scoring big wins in their respective Divisions in the semifinals of the 23rd Women’s Volleyball League at the Xavier School High School Gymnasium in San Juan.



KMS-A downed Escuela de Sophia of Caloocan, Inc. 25-15, 25-20 in the 18-Under Competitive Division to forge a one-game final duel opposite Arellano University Team A, which trounced Chiang Kai Shek College 25-15, 25-21 in the other semis match-up of the tournament sponsored by Milo and supported by Rain or Shine and Chris Sports.

CSA Makati smothered Saint Pedro Poveda College 25-14, 25-14 to barge into the championship round of the 18-Under Developmental Division.

Holy Family School beat Colegio de San Lorenzo 25-21, 25-18 to earn a shot at the title against CSA Makati.

The finals matches are set this Sunday, March 3, at the Colegio San Agustin Gymnasium in Makati.

In the 13-Under Competitive Division, Escuela de Sophia of Caloocan, Inc. beat Colegio San Agustin Makati 25-23, 25-16.

