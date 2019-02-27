Erap backs Sara Duterte for President

Manila Mayor Joseph E. Estrada yesterday endorsed presidential daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio to be the next female president of the country during the Hugpong ng Pagbabago campaign caravan at the San Andres Sports Complex, Manila.

Estrada said Duterte-Carpio might follow President Duterte’s footsteps and find herself in Malacañang one day.

“We had two former women presidents. Kung saka sakali, ang pangatlo ang pinakamatapang at pinakamaganda sa kanilang lahat,” Estrada said during HNP’s campaign which he hosted.

“Malay natin, mayor ako noon, mayor si Inday Sara ngayon, naging presidente ako, si Inday Sara kaya? Ano ang guhit ng kanyang palad? In the few years, who knows what destiny in store for her?” he added.

The mayor also said that Duterte-Carpio is an excellent example of public service in action.

“I would like to reiterate President Duterte’s call that the political faith of their family is in Sara’s hands,” Estrada said.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said that it won’t be a surprise if she became the president of the country one day.

More than a week ago, Duterte-Carpio said that she might announce in January 2021 if she would run for president.

Duterte-Carpio is accompanying HNP’s 13-man senatorial slate in their sorties for the 2019 midterm polls. (Erma Edera)

