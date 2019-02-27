Trillanes’ mother faces gov’t probe

The mother of Sen. Antonio F. Trillanes IV would be summoned to a government investigation into her business transactions with the military, President Duterte said Wednesday.

“We will initiate an initiate investigation kagaya mo and I will subpoena your mother sa ayaw mo’t sa hindi. Baka sabihin mong walang power ano – there is,” the President said during the assembly of mayors at the Manila Hotel Tuesday night. “We also have the contempt power but we have to go to court,” Duterte added.

Back in September, the President alleged that Trillanes’ mother Estelita Trillanes was engaged in supply contracts with the Philippine Navy while his father was in the military service.

Two months later, Duterte announced the government initiated an investigation into the business deals involving Trillanes’ parent.

“We are looking into the paper. We’re investigating quietly ‘yung mga deals sa panahon ng tatay pati ‘yung involved ang nanay,” Duterte said last November. “And he can be very sure na lalabas lahat ‘yan,” he added.

The President made the latest statement after slamming anew Trillanes, a fierce critic of his administration, before the gathering of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP).

He branded Trillanes a coward when he opted to surrender to authorities after staging a mutiny against the Arroyo administration.

Trillanes challenged Duterte to prove his claim that his ailing mother had been involved in anomalous dealings with the Philippine Navy.

In a statement, the opposition lawmaker and staunch Duterte critic responded to the Chief Executive who said that he will initiate an investigation and subpoena his 84-year-old mother for allegedly being involved in transactions with the Navy.

“Since September last year, Duterte has been saying that he asked different agencies to investigate the supposed anomalous transactions of my mother. But up to now, he has yet to show even a shred of evidence to prove his baseless allegations,” Trillanes said. “Now, Duterte is threatening to subpoena my mother,” he added.

Trillanes told Duterte to continue with his plan, which he assured will end to no avail.

The former Navy lieutenant said the Chief Executive was “picking on” his mother because the latter “could not” handle him.

“Just do it and let it be another humiliating episode for you like the fake offshore bank accounts you alleged against me,” he challenged the President. “Sige lang, do your worst while I count the days,” he added, alluding to the last three years of Duterte’s presidency. (Genalyn D. Kabiling and Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola)

