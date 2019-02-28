ABL: Black Bears stop streaking Alab PH

by Jonas Terrado

Game Sunday (OCBC Arena, Singapore)

4 p.m. — Singapore vs Alab Pilipinas

Defending champion San Miguel Alab Pilipinas saw its three-game winning streak come to an end after a 116-103 defeat to the Macau Black Bears in the ASEAN Basketball League at the University of Macau Sports Complex.



Alab fell behind 38-11 at the end of the first quarter while Macau’s Fil-American guard Mikh McKinney erupted for 40 points to highlight a dismal performance by the Jimmy Alapag-coached squad.

The Filipino cagers fell to 16-4 but are still on top of the 10-team regional league.

Renaldo Balkman scored 33 points but Alab trailed by as many as 33 points in the lopsided affair.

But Alapag is likely pondering on how to keep his team motivated as they enter the final six games of the eliminations.

Alab is already assured of a playoff berth and has a tight grip on the top spot with the Formosa Dreamers a distant second with a 13-6 record and the Singapore Slingers in third at 13-7.

Alab visits Singapore on Sunday afternoon at the OCBC Arena.

