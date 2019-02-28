Adamson, NU strike

1 SHARES Share Tweet

by Kristel Satumbaga

Adamson roared to its third straight win Wednesday to keep its record clean in UAAP men’s volleyball tournament at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Falcons hardly broke a sweat in beating the University of the East (UE) Warriors, 25-19, 25-19, 25-23, to share the leaderboard with the Far Eastern University Tamaraws.

Paolo Pablico starred once again for Adamson as he produced13 kills to finish with 15 points.

Leo Miranda also made heads turnfor the Falcons with 11 points built on seven spikes, two blocks and two aces.

It was UE’s second loss in three matches – no thanks to 28 errors in the 76-minute match

Only Lloyd Josafat scored in twin figures for UE with 13 points on nine attacks and four blocks.

Earlier, defending champion National University bucked a slow start to beat La Salle, 23-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-18.

The Bulldogs asserted their offensive might anchored on Bryan Bagunas, who erupted for 23 kills for 27 points.

Related

comments