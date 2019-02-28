Alveo Ironman 70.3 Davao set

Inspired by its successful inaugural staging last year, the Alveo Ironman 70.3 Davao presented by Petron braces for a bigger, tougher edition next month, kicking off another busy season for the intrepid triathletes in a duel of power, endurance and mental toughness.

The roster has swelled to close to 2,200 as of last week, underscoring the event’s tremendous pull both from the local and international campaigners gearing up for another explosive finish the way it was when Mexican Mauricio Mendez and Czech Radka Kahlefeldt capped the day of the underdogs when they ruled the premier elite division at the scenic Azuela Cove.

The organizing Sunrise Events, Inc. and the country’s durian capital have guaranteed another thrilling, enjoyable race through the city’s mix of nature and urban infrastructure when the 1.9K swim, 90K bike, 21K run event powered by Petron is fired off March 24.

SEI founder Wilfred Uytengsu has acknowledged Davao as the new triathlon destination following its successful hosting last year and it’s just fitting to stage another top-notch triathlon event in Davao through the all-out support of the city officials.

“We are encouraged by the success of last year’s staging and the enthusiasm Davao has shown in hosting us and I expect we will see this race steadily grow in terms of prestige and participation,” said Uytengsu.

