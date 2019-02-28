Anybody but Pantaleon Alvarez for House Speaker – Mayor Sara

When it comes to the speakership race in the incoming 18th Congress, Hugpong ng Pagbabago chairperson and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio welcomes anybody but former House Speaker Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez for the top post.

Duterte-Carpio, who headed HNP senatorial campaign sorties in Pateros, Metro Manila and Quezon City yesterday, commented that Alvarez’s leadership of the House was not considered successful, thus, he no longer must be considered in the speakership race.

“Siguro ‘yung nasubukan na at hindi naging successful huwag na siguro,” she responded when asked to comment about Alvarez’s chances of recovering his old post.

The Davao City mayor made the comment in response to a PDP-Laban press statement that was issued by Ronwald Munsayac, deputy chief of staff of reelectionist Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, party president. Munsayac said Alvarez, who is seeking reelection, leads the cast of candidates for House Speaker.

Among the PDP-Laban speakership hopefuls mentioned were former Sen. Alan Peter S. Cayetano of Taguig-Pateros, Rep. Lord Allan Velasco of Marinduque, and Rep. Abraham Bambol Tolentino of Tagaytay City.

Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats chairman and former Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez has also been rumored to be eyeing the legislative chamber’s top post.

Duterte-Carpio said PDP-Laban should reduce its “shortlist” and limit the names of speakership bets to the “best” among its party members. But among the four top candidates, Velasco appeared to enjoy an edge over his rivals.

Velasco, who is expected to return for a third term as congressman, had previously been rumored as Alvarez’s replacement when a coup was staged was being planned against the former House leader.

Duterte-Carpio was pointed as the mastermind behind Alvarez’s ouster but it was former President now Pampanga Rep. Gloria M. Arroyo who accepted the challenge to replace Alvarez.

Velasco has been a regular fixture in the national HNP campaign for its senatorial bets. (Ben R. Rosario)

