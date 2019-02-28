DepEd to parents: Monitor kids’ digital activities

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of Education yesterday urged parents to be more mindful and attentive to the digital activities of their children.

The DepEd made the call in response to the “Momo Challenge” and other online challenges that reportedly lead to self-harm and suicide among the youth.

The agency also reiterated its zero tolerance against all forms of abuse, exploitation, discrimination, bullying, and other forms of violence against children.

“Parents and guardians are urged to maintain an open communication with their children, educate them about responsible online behavior, monitor what they access online, and help them understand that their parents and guardians are the foremost people they can trust about matters that make them feel uncomfortable, coerced, or unsafe,” DepEd said.

The DepEd said schools teach students that their online safety is as important as their physical safety through age-appropriate and contextualized lesson plans which helps them to appreciate the internet as a safe and enjoyable platform of learning.

“DepEd also equips learners with the proper competencies that enable them to discern online issues, threats, and information authenticity through 21st century skills that are honed across all grade levels in all subject areas in the K-to-12 curriculum,” it added.

Meanwhile, the DepEd said it focuses on developing media and information literacy skills among learners from Grade 1 to Senior High School.

It also continues to strengthen the implementation of its child protection policy by emphasizing on online safety as one of the crucial components of the measure.

“While it is disconcerting that such corruption of the young is becoming rampant in varying schemes, the Department, parents, teachers, stakeholders, and the community should stand and act united in protecting the youth from the many risks associated with the use of and presence in the Internet,” it said. (PNA)

Related

comments