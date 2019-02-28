Drug suspect shot dead in Manila

A drug suspect, who previously surrendered to authorities, was gunned down by unidentified mo­torcycle-riding men along Visayan Street in Sampaloc, Manila, on Tuesday night.

The victim, Sherwin Reyes, 30, tricycle driver, and resident of Sam­paloc, succumbed to multiple gun­shot wounds in the head and trunk.

Police said the victim was walk­ing along alone towards a computer shop near their house when a gun­shot was heard at around 8 p.m. of Feb. 26.

Moments later, the victim was seen wounded.

As he collapsed on the ground, the two perpetrators suddenly ap­peared and fired two more shots at him before speeding away.

The victim was rushed to the hos­pital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Two deformed fired bullets and a fired cartridge case were recovered from the crime scene.

Barangay Kagawad Lolita Merin said that the victim was involved in illegal drug activities. It was also learned that he yielded to authori­ties during the Oplan Tokhang in 2016. (Ria Fernandez)

