Kaya-Iloilo draws with Lao Toyota

by Jonas Terrado

Kaya-Iloilo conceded a late goal to settle for a 1-1 draw against Lao Toyota in the start of its AFC Cup campaign at the National Stadium in Vientiane, Laos.



The Ilonggos were on the verge of securing the maximum three points when Sayfa Aphideth struck the equalizer three minutes before stoppage time for Lao Toyota.

Aphideth’s heroics cancelled a sensational volley by Jovin Bedic in the 18th minute for Kaya, which made its return to the continental competition after a three-year absence.

Last year’s Copa Paulino Alcantara winner prevented multiple attempts by Lao Toyota to tie the score but Lao Toyota won a free kick to set up the equalizer.

The result created a logjam in the four-team Group H with defending ASEAN Zonal champion Home United and Indonesia’s PSM Makassar battling to a similar 1-1 tie in Singapore.

Kaya takes on Home United on March 13 at the Panaad Stadium in Bacolod City.

The club was forced to play its home matches in Bacolod after the Iloilo Sports Complex failed to meet stringent AFC requirements.

