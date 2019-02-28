Luisita leads Canlubang by 7 in PAL golfest

CEBU CITY – Order was restored at the 33rd Philippine Airlines Seniors Interclub golf team championships Thursday with Luisita taking a seven-point lead over long-time rival Canlubang following an impressive outing at the Club Filipino de Cebu.

The Tarlac-based squad collected 147 points, a huge improvement from its opening day 138 to reach the halfway mark with 285 points.

Benjie Sumulong carded three birdies against three bogeys and a double bogey to lead Luisita with 52 points.

Reigning national seniors champion Rodel Mangulabnan added 50 and former pro Demy Saclot rounded out scoring with 45. Rafael Garcia did not count with 43.

Defending champion Canlubang struggled for the second straight day, scoring 140 behind a pair of 48s from Abe Rosal and Damasus Wong and a 44 from Zaldy Villa.

“We played better today and fortunate that we are leading by seven,” said Luisita non-playing captain Jeric Hechanova. “The course was just playing tough.”

Abe Rosal, last year’s individual champion in Bacolod City, failed to break 50 following a round of one birdie against seven bogeys.

No Canlubang player has scored more than 48 points after two rounds.

A day after taking the lead on opening day, Cebu Country Club unravelled with 131 points and fell 12 points behind Luisita.

Newcomer Jufil Sato was CCC’s top scorer with 46 with Nelson Yuvallos adding 43. The 42 of either Montito Garcia or Lorenzo Alaan rounded out scoring.

Del Monte Golf Club brought up the rear in the championship bracket with 129 and 267 total.

Arsenio Mondilla led Del Monte with 44 followed by Erning Apas 43 and Antonio Arancon 42.

In the second-tier Founders division also played at the Club Filipino de Cebu, Orchard hung on to a five-point lead over Negros Occidental.

Orchard, led by Dong Jin Tak’s 48 points, finished the day with 125 points to boost its total to 266.

Negros Occidental got a big lift from Francis Gaston’s 50 points to tally 136 and 261 overall.

Valley took third spot with 255 following a 123.

