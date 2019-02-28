Man’s body in garbage bag found under bridge

- Home
Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found stuffed in a garbage bag wrapped with a packaging tape under a bridge in Novaliches, Quezon City, Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators of Quezon City Police District said the victim who is yet to be identified was clad in red shirt and maong short pants and with tattoos on his shoulders and right chest.
Police said barangay authorities received a phone call from a concerned citizen informing them about a man’s body found under SB Bridge on SB Road in Barangay Nagkaisang Nayon around 5:30 p.m.
Barangay personnel immediately went to the area and saw the body inside a black garbage bag wrapped in packaging tape, prompting them to relay the information to Novaliches Police Station (PS-4) personnel.
At the crime scene, probers opened the bag and noticed that the hands of the nearly decomposed body were tied with a metal wire.
The body was brought to the PNP Crime Laboratory for autopsy while further investigation is ongoing to identify the victim. (Alexandria San Juan)