Man’s body in garbage bag found under bridge

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found stuffed in a garbage bag wrapped with a packaging tape under a bridge in Novaliches, Que­zon City, Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators of Quezon City Po­lice District said the victim who is yet to be identified was clad in red shirt and maong short pants and with tattoos on his shoulders and right chest.

Police said barangay authori­ties received a phone call from a concerned citizen informing them about a man’s body found under SB Bridge on SB Road in Barangay Nagkaisang Nayon around 5:30 p.m.

Barangay personnel immedi­ately went to the area and saw the body inside a black garbage bag wrapped in packaging tape, prompting them to relay the infor­mation to Novaliches Police Sta­tion (PS-4) personnel.

At the crime scene, probers opened the bag and noticed that the hands of the nearly decom­posed body were tied with a metal wire.

The body was brought to the PNP Crime Laboratory for autopsy while further investigation is ongo­ing to identify the victim. (Alex­andria San Juan)

