Pinoy drowns in Australia

The Philippine Embassy in Australia has confirmed the death of a 24-year-old Filipino student who drowned in a beach in Queensland, some 30 kilometers southeast of the capital Brisbane on Feb. 25.

In a report, Ambassador Hellen de la Vega said they were informed by authorities in Queensland that the Filipino student drowned off Flinders Beach in North Stradbroke Island.

The Department of Foreign Affairs is now in touch with the family of the victim who sought the government’s assistance in repatriating his remains.

This is the fifth drowning incident involving Filipinos abroad since the start of 2019.

Earlier, two other Filipinos drowned in two separate incidents in New Zealand while a newly-wed couple also drowned while on their honeymoon in the Maldives. (Roy C. Mabasa)

