PNP offers to secure bishops, priests

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has offered security to the leadership of the Roman Catholic for its members who are facing threats of harassment and harm.

PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde said that he had already discussed his proposal to Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Tagle fol­lowing reports that one of the bishops has been receiving death threats.

Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio Da­vid has earlier admitted that he has been receiving threats, with his al­lies saying that it could be a result of his being vocal against the Duterte administration’s war on

“We already offered them secu­rity and even threat validation,” said Albayalde.

“We also assured Cardinal Tagle that we will always be there to help if any priest or bishop is facing any form of threat,” he added.

At least three priests were killed last year alone, one of them was gunned down while he was about to officiate mass.

Some critics alleged that the threats on members of the Roman Catholic had stemmed from Presi­dent Duterte’s vicious attacks on the bishops.

Recently, he was quoted encour­aging bystanders to rob and kill bishops whom they would cross paths with. Malacanang later said it was just a joke.

Albayalde, for his part, said that it is the mandate of the PNP to se­cure anybody who is facing serious threats.

He said that it is President Duterte himself who earlier declared that he would be a tough enemy for those who would harm any priest.

“It is the President himself who declared that priests should neither be harmed or killed,” said Albayalde.

He then urged the Roman Catholic leadership to immediately inform the PNP if any of its priest or bishop would receive death threats. (Aaron Recuenco)

