Political bets paid P200M to NPA in 2016 polls – DILG

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) has confirmed that local and national political aspirants paid at least P200 million protection money to communist rebels during the 2016 elections.

DILG Assistant Secretary and spokesman Jonathan Malaya said the figure is merely a “conserva­tive” estimate on the amount of extortion money the New People’s Army (NPA) collected supposedly for “permits to campaign” and “permits to win”.

These fees imposed by the NPA were forcibly paid by the candi­dates for trouble-free campaign activities.

The practice is particularly ram­pant in the Bicol region, but has also been observed in the Ilocos region, Southern Tagalog, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and the Davao region, he said.

Malaya revealed that local politi­cal aspirants shell out hundreds of thousands of pesos while candidates for national elective positions pay millions to the rebel armed group.

Even without any confirmation, Malaya said intelligence reports revealed that communist rebels demand presidential aspirants to pay P20 million and vice-presidential candidates R10 million.

DILG Secretary Eduardo Año has already directed the Philippine Na­tional Police (PNP) to monitor and undertake case buildup this election season specifically on the 349 politi­cians in the department’s watchlist who support the NPA.

Earlier, Año revealed the list in­cluded 11 governors, five vice gover­nors, 10 provincial board members, 55 mayors, 21 vice mayors, and 41 councilors.

There are also 126 barangay cap­tains, 50 barangay councilors and eight other barangay officials.

The DILG chief called on the public anew not to vote for politicians and party-list groups with NPA links. (Chito Chavez)

