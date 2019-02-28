UP rips UST

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Ricci Rivero sizzled for 37 points as University of the Philippines rolled past University of Santo Tomas, 92-66, in the 25-under of the Milcu Sports Basketball presented by Got Skills Hard to Guard at the Trinity University gym.

Rivero also had seven rebounds and six assists to help the Fighting Maroons improve to 3-3 in the tournament sanctioned by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

The Growling Tigers dropped to fourth place with a 3-2 slate.

In other results, Don Bosco Technical Institute clobbered Letran, 92-58, in the 15-under category while San Sebastian beat Trinity, 94-55, in the 19-under division.

Related

comments