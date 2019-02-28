Vote for the right candidates – bishop

As the May midterm election nears, a Catholic Church leader reminded the faithful “to vote for the right candidates to help preserve the necessary checks and balances in government.”

Manila Auxiliary Bishop Broderick S. Pabillo, chairman of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines-Episcopal Commission on the Laity, said the pastoral letter released by the CBCP entitled “Seek the Common Good” following its plenary assembly last January reminds the electorate “to choose principled candidates.”

“There should always be checks and balances in government that is why, in the Senate, let us choose those who are principled and not those who follow blindly,” Pabillo said.

The Church leader also urged the electorate “to get involved, to engage in principled partisanship.”

“If you happen to come across a seemingly good candidate, a principled public servant, you may campaign for him. This is part of our Christian commitment, to support candidates who have the common good in mind. Our participation in the coming elections should not only be non-partisan. Let us get involved and engage in principled partisanship,” Pabillo said.

The prelate said, the public must shun those who follow higher authorities blindly. Instead, he urged the electorate “to vote for principled candidates who can help restore and preserve the necessary checks and balances in government.” (Christina I. Hermoso)

