2 soldiers killed in BIFF ambush

COTABATO CITY- Government forces have launched pursuit operations against Islamic State-inspired rebels who ambushed and killed on Thursday two Army soldiers in Datu Salibo, Maguindanao.

Capt. John Arvin Encinas, spokesman of 6th Infantry Division, said government troops are tracking down members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) who killed two members of the 57th Infantry Battalion along the national highway in Barangay, Sambulawan, Datu Salibo town.

He said the soldiers were aboard a civilian vehicle when BIFF rebels armed with automatic rifles opened fire at them while traversing the national highway in Datu Salibo town.

Another soldier was wounded while an unidentified woman also aboard the victims’ vehicle was also hurt.

In a radio interview, BIFF spokesman Abu Misry said the attack was carried out by BIFF rebels as retaliation to the ongoing military offensive launched against the rebels group in Lguashan Marsh, Maguindanao. (Joseph Jubelag)

