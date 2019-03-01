‘Betty’ weakens into an LPA

Tropical depression “Betty” (international name “Wutip”) weakened into a low pressure area early yesterday morning after it entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility Thursday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said the LPA was spotted

off 1,380 kilometers east of Appari, Cagayan early yesterday morning.

PAGASA weather specialist Loriedin dela Cruz said that while the weather disturbance is inside PAR, the center of the LPA is far from any landmass and poses no direct threat to any part of the country.

The bureau’s analysis says the LPA is also expected to dissipate yesterday.

Wutip entered the PAR around 7 p.m. Thursday and was given the local name Betty, the second tropical cyclone to enter the country this year after tropical depression “Amang” in January and the first this month.

The northeast monsoon or “amihan” continues to be the dominant weather system across the country bringing cooler weather especially at night until dawn. (Alexandria San Juan)

