DoH: Monitor kids’ online habits

The Department of Health yesterday advised parents to be vigilant on their child’s activities on the Internet amid reports of an online game that is linked to self-harm.

“The DoH recommends to parents to be watchful of the children’s social media habits and to monitor closely the sites that they visit,” it said.

The DoH encouraged parents to set boundaries on the use of media devices of their children at home. “Parents are also urged to find ways to make technology habits productive for their children, to be involved in their children’s Internet activities,” the DoH said.

Recently, an Internet game called “Momo Challenge” has made rounds after reports said that the game allegedly leads to self-harm and suicide. It features a doll figure with bulging eyes and reportedly encourages an individual to play a series of challenges that are violent.

The DoH said that the game application “may inflict considerable harm to children’s mental health.”

“Threat to their families can cause paranoia and continuous exposure may result in depression and anxiety, both of which can encourage suicidal thoughts,” the DoH said.

For parents and children who need professional help such as consultation, evaluation, and psycho-education, the DoH National Center for Mental Health-Child Unit is available during office hours. It may be contacted at 531-9001 to 531-9010 locals 291 or 293. (Analou de Vera)

