La Salle tests UP’s resolve

Games Today

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

8 a.m. – FEU vs UST (men’s)

10 a.m. – UP vs La Salle (men’s)

2 p.m. – FEU vs UST (women’s)

4 p.m. – UP vs La Salle (women’s)

Defending champion La Salle tries to create a big gap from its closest pursuers when it goes for its fourth straight win against

University of the Philippines (UP) today in UAAP women’s volleyball at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

The match is at 4 p.m. with the Lady Spikers out to correct some mistakes that saw them struggle offensively before surviving a feisty National University 25-10, 20-25, 27-25, 25-22.

In that game, the Lady Spikers committed so many service errors that incensed coach Ramil de Jesus.

That forced de Jesus to challenge his wards to elevate their game a notch higher knowing full well that the Lady Maroons have what it takes to beat them.

The multi-titled mentor also would like to see another stellar game from rookie

Jolina dela Cruz who showed great promise in the team’s last two wins.

Of course, the Lady Spikers will continue to get solid games from veteran Desiree Cheng, May Luna, Tin Ogunsanya and setter Michelle Cobb.

One reason why they need to be on their toes is because the Lady Maroons are eager to get back on the winning track following 21-25, 25-22, 25-216, 25-20 loss to the UST Tigresses.

