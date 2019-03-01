PBA DL: EAC strikes

Batangas-EAC easily dispatched McDavid in a wire-to-wire 79-57 triumph in the 2019 PBA D-League on Thursday at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.



The Generals went on a 12-0 start and rode the hot hands of Earvin Mendoza, who buried three triples to fire 25 points, three assists, and two rebounds and guided the Generals to their first win of the tourney.

Clark Derige contributed 16 points and four rebounds, while Allan Martin added 11 points, four dimes, and three boards in the win, giving coach Oliver Bunyi his first win at the helm.

“Maybe we’re just lucky that McDavid didn’t play well. But I’m happy for the guys especially those last five who made a good impact,” he said.

With McDavid closing in, 54-48, in the last nine minutes, Mendoza and Derige teamed up in leading Batangas-EAC’s 25-9 closer to take the 22-point rout and seal off its breakthrough victory.

