PNP programs floating, flying assets to guard PH coastline

The Philippine National Police yesterday announced that it has programmed floating and flying assets worth more than P1.134 billion to guard the country’s 36,000-kilometer coastline against intrusions by international drug smugglers, poachers, and other criminals who use the country’s maritime environment for illegal activities.

“The PNP capability enhancement program has programmed more floating and flying assets for the PNP Maritime Group and PNP Aviation Security group to boost police response against criminal activity in coastal waters, including recent recovery of cocaine in the eastern shores of the Philippines believed to have come from vessels in the high seas of the Pacific,” said PNP chief Police General Oscar Albayalde.

Albayalde revealed that the PNP Bid and Awards Committee has approved the procurement of 28 units of high-speed tactical watercraft worth P336 million – seven of which have been delivered and are currently in-service.

Eighteen more units are programmed under the 2019 procurement program as additional equipment for maritime operations, police visibility in shorelines, and maritime law enforcement and public safety operations, Albayalde noted.

At present, the PNP fleet of watercraft include 107 police rubber boats, 19 coastal crafts, 25 fast boats four speed boats, and 10 gun boats-dauntless boats used by the 17 regional maritime units, three maritime special operations units, and other police maritime stations nationwide.

Albayalde said the PNP is also adding five single-engine turbine and training helicopters worth P798,388,799.98 to its aerial fleet.

The units, which are expected to be delivered in August 2019, will “bolster anti-terrorism operations and air support to maritime patrol operations in high seas,” Albayalde stated.

According to the PNP chief, the total P1,134,388,799.98 budget allotted for sea and air assets will steer and enhance operational capability during seaborne and airborne police oeprations in line with the flagship campaign of the government against terrorism, illegal drugs, and criminality.

Last month, at least 165 kilos of cocaine bricks worth P871.674 million were discovered in Surigao del Sur, Aurora, Davao Oriental, Dinagat Islands, Quezon, and Camarines Norte. (Martin A. Sadongdong)

