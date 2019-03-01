PNP warns parents, kids vs ‘Momo Challenge’

The Philippine National Police yesterday strongly advised parents to monitor the online activities of their children amid the increasing popularity of a “potentially deadly” social media game called “Momo Challenge.”

Police Brig. Gen. Marni Marcos Jr., director of the PNP-Anti-Cybercrime Group, said the Momo Challenge has alarmed parents from different countries, including the Philippines, as it supposedly persuades its victims

to inflict self-harm in the guise of children-friendly Youtube shows and online games.

According to Marcos, the Momo Challenge reportedly first hit the news in July 2018 when a 12-year-old Argentinian girl supposedly died after following a series of challenges instructed by her chatmate – a “grotesque-looking” female figure named “Momo.”

The figure, which looks like a doll, was later found out to be a sculpture created by Link Factory, a Japanese special effects company.

Marcos said that unscrupulous individuals behind the Momo Challenge used the cropped image of the “Mother Bird,” which turned out to be the real name of the artwork, to encourage children to add a contact on Facebook-owned messaging application WhatsApp.

The victims will then be able to chat with Momo, who provides frightening images and dares.

In the Philippines, an 11-year-old boy in Quezon City reportedly died of drug overdose last week after participating in the Momo Challenge. (Martin Sadongdong)

