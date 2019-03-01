Proud to be Filipino

AWARDED actor Darren Criss is so proud of his Filipino roots he actually wore a barong Tagalog on his wedding day.

The actor recently married his long-time girlfriend Mia Swier. He wore an off-white custom Giorgio Armani tuxedo at the ceremony but then changed to a Francis Libiran barong tagalog during the reception.

Libiran told Preview, “My business partner Arsi Baltazar was contacted by Ashley Weston, the stylist of Darren Criss asking if we can create a modern design of the Barong Tagalog for Darren’s wedding.

“We were ecstatic upon hearing this considering that we had just met him and partied with him at the Golden Globe Awards last January in Hollywood,” he continued.

The Filipino fashion designer added it was Criss who suggested the details on the barong, as inspired by tattoos worn by primeval Filipinos. (RAMPADOR ALINDOG)

