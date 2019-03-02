100 rescued from ship

Over 100 passengers were rescued from a vessel that ran aground off Bisucay Island in Cuyo, Palawan yesterday, the Philippine Coast Guard said yesterday.

According to Capt. Armand Balilo, Coast Guard spokesperson, 107 passengers have been transported back to the Port of Cuyo. No one was reported hurt, he said.

Investigation showed that MV Milagrosa 3 was on its way to Iloilo when it ran aground 221 yards north off Banda Point in Bisucay Island. The vessel departed Port of Cuyo at 11 a.m.

Coast Guard Station Cuyo immediately launched a rescue operation after it received a report from the vessel.

All passengers were brought back to the port at around 12 noon yesterday.

The distressed vessel remained at the location where it ran aground as of posting time.

The Coast Guard is currently monitoring the vessel and reported that has is no trace of oil spill. (Betheena Unite)

