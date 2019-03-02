Castro declines to run as House speaker

The three rumored contenders in the House speakership race in the 18th Congress may now heave a chorus sigh of relief after House Majority Leader and Capiz Rep. Fredenil Castro yesterday declined suggestions by his colleagues in the National Unity Party for him to throw his hat in the contest.

Castro, NUP president, said he has never entertained the idea of becoming House speaker. He used to be House deputy speaker and is now the second most powerful official in the House.

Castro has been considered among the leading contenders for the position that will be vacated by former President now House Speaker Gloria M. Arroyo.

He takes command of NUP, currently the second largest and most influential political party in the House.

Party support is expected to give the speakership bet a boost, considering that the political organization is known for its unity.

Among the three rumored speakership bets, Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco appeared to have the inside track at racing for NUP’s backing.

Velasco used to be a key official of NUP who recently joined PDP-Laban. He is still considered influential in the party, considering that he was the original choice of NUP to replace former House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez during a House coup last year.

Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter S. Cayetano and former House Minority Leader and Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez are also eyeing the House leadership post. Cayetano is expected to pose the strongest challenge to Velasco, owing to his closeness to President Duterte. (Ben Rosario)

