DILG stresses fire safety

1 SHARES Share Tweet

The Department of the Interior and Local Government reminded that fire safety should be every Filipino’s

concern especially this summer, when most fires occur due to raised temperature.

“Fire safety should be every Filipino’s concern and it should be every family’s priority. Ang una unang nakakaiwas at nakakapagprevent ng sunog ay tayong mismong mga tao sa community kung tayo mismo ay magiging maingat,” DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said Friday.

Año noted that just for the year 2018 alone, there were 16,675 fire incidents reported nationwide.

As of February 2019, a total of 2,207 fire incidents were recorded and 863 of them occurred in the National Capital Region alone, he added.

“Based on the data, the Top 3 causes of fire in our country include electrical connection, lighted cigarette, and electrical appliances,” Año said.

He said that fire prevention should start from simply knowing it, applying it in everybody’s daily lives, practicing it with family members, and sharing it in the community.

“What should we always remember is to check our own house and even our work place. As they say, knowledge is power, however, it is not enough that we just know it. We must act on it, and we must apply it. If I may add, knowledge is nothing if we don’t share it with others,” he said.

“We are all aware of the perils and effects of fire it has possibly cause to thousands of lives and billions of properties. In just a snap, it can kill dreams, it can destroy promises and it can terminate hope,” he added.

Año admitted that the BFP continues to face the challenge of modernizing firefighting equipment but he assured the public that they can provide them quality public service to minimize the occurence of fire nationwide. (Erma Edera)

Related

comments