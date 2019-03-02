Maliciously

NO wang-wang for cam­paigning candidates, warns PNP. If they’d been apprehend­ing wang-wangers from day one of then President Benigno S. Aquino’s presidency, would the candidates or anyone else for that matter need a reminder?

Only ambulances are allowed to use their sirens or klax­ons and only if there’s a pa­tient inside who needs urgent medical attention. How many ambulances on the road with sirens screaming, fighting with your car for space, are what they want you to think they are? Mayors from out of town on a joyride around Metro Ma­nila are not beyond using their PCSO-donated ambulances to wheedle their way out of traf­fic. Several years ago a mayor was caught with a load of illegal drugs in “his” PCSO ambulance. More recently a group of busi­nessmen gathered in Marawi for a project paused from their ocular when they heard an am­bulance wang-wanging, com­ing down the street. An alert member of the group who was a Marawi resident was dumb­founded as soon as he realized that the hospital which would have been the ambulance’s destination was located in the opposite direction. A police car gave chase and confirmed the group’s worst suspicions: In­deed, the ambulance was on a deadly medical mission not to save a life but to kill countless young lives slowly with its load of dangerous drugs.

TV reporter: The Bureau of Fire Protection reminded the public to be careful with fires, now that it’s Fire Prevention Month.

Government officials barred from campaigning for candi­dates. Exception, the VP cam­paigning for and with Otso Op­pose.

Hundreds of millions worth of shabu and now cocaine seized by PDEA and police. We the cu­rious want to see how the drugs are stored and destroyed, if at all, pardon our malice. To fore­stall any suspicions, they could show us the stuff as it is being burned/boiled/buried. During his time as a cop, Panfilo Lacson slept in the same locked room with the drugs, what you’d call sleeping with the enemy.

