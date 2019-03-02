Man jailed for theft gunned down in Manila

A man who was formerly jailed for theft was gunned down inside his house in Pandacan, Manila Friday.

Police found the victim, John Paul Almario, 26, lying in his own blood on the floor of their residence.

Almario sustained at least four bullet wounds, including one in the head.

According to case investigator Police Staff Sgt. John Bucad, the victim was sticking wallpaper when the suspects who were wearing mask and bullcap arrived on board motorcycles and entered his house at about 1 p.m.

The suspects opened fired at the victim and immediately fled.

Barangay officials told Bucad that the victim was detained in June 2018 for theft.

He was also involved in other undisclosed cases.

Several complaints were lodged against him in the barangay.

“Posibleng may galit o nakaaway siya,” Bucad said.

Further investigation is ongoing to determine the motive in the killing. (Ria Fernandez)

