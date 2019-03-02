Palace: Wheels of justice now turning for Dengvaxia victims

Now that indictments have been recommended against former officials over the alleged deaths involving the Dengvaxia vaccine, Malacañang made an appeal Saturday for all parties to stop discussing the issue in public as this has already had adverse effects on the country’s other health programs.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo made the statement after the Department of Justice (DoJ) said Friday that it found probable cause to indict former Health Secretary Janette Garin and several others over the alleged Dengvaxia-linked deaths.

“The wheels of justice have began to grind for the victims and families of children who died allegedly because of the Dengvaxia vaccine with the Department of Justice (DoJ) finding probable cause to charge former officials responsible

for the failed immunization program initiated during their time,” Panelo said Saturday.

“We hope that true justice and peace will be attained as this is the only way we can deliver proper closure to the victims of the vaccination initiative and their families,” he added.

In his statement, Panelo, however, appealed to the public to stop politicizing the Dengvaxia controversy because it discredits other health programs of the government and brings about undesirable results.

“Now that the legal process has taken its course, we wish everyone would finally stop politicizing the issue

in the court of public opinion, noting that such exercise has only caused an unnecessary fear on the part of parents for good and creditworthy health programs of the government to the detriment of innocent children,” he said. (Argyll Geducos)

