PH improves ranking in world rule of law index

Malacañang assured that the government will not rest in pursuing its goals for the public despite its rise in the global rankings at the World Justice Project Rule of Law Index 2019.

In a statement, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Palace was pleased with the report which showed that the Philippines being ranked 90th out of 126 countries.

“The Duterte administration has been tirelessly working on these since Day One and we are pleased of the Philippines’ improved global rank in 2019,” he said.

Previously, the Philippines bested 25 others countries when it ranked 88th out of 113 countries in 2017-2018 report.

Panelo said the jump was a result of the government’s initiatives. “We will not rest and continue exerting efforts on this aspect,” he said.

The World Justice Project defines effective rule of law as reducing corruption, combating poverty and disease, and protecting people from injustice large and small.

“(These) are all embodied in the Duterte administration’s Philippine Development Plan 2017-2022 with the following strategic outcomes: Enhancing the social fabric, inequality-reducing transformation and increasing growth potential,” Panelo said.

The Palace official, however, reiterated that the administration needed the cooperation of the other branches of government to ensure that justice is delivered.

“The Executive branch, however, cannot do it alone. The four universal principles of the World Justice Project rule of law framework, which include accountability, just laws, open government, and accessible and impartial dispute resolution, require the support of all branches of the government,” Panelo said.

“We need the support of Congress for the enactment of laws under just laws and open government, as well as the cooperation of the Judicial branch for the timely delivery of justice under accessible and impartial dispute resolution,” he added. (Argyll Geducos)

