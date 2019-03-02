Tolentino: Brace for El Niño impacts

Environmental lawyer and Partido Demokratiko ng Pilipinas-Laban ng Bayan senatorial bet Atty. Francis N. Tolentino reiterated the need for the government and the people to prepare for the impacts of El Niño.

It is has been forecast that a full-blown El Niño will be felt in the country this year.

This early, Tolentino encouraged the public to brace for a long dry spell and prepare for the impacts of El Niño on the life, health, and livelihood of the people.

“We expect a chain reaction when El Niño arrives. Agriculture will be greatly affected. Drought will surely result in lower food production, hence, lower supply in the market, hence, rising prices. Needless to say, water supply will be hampered and electricity consumption will rise in response to the need to manage increased heat. Cases of heat related health hazards such as heat stroke and skin asthma will surely escalate. The only option we have at this time is to prepare for these eventualities in order to mitigate the impacts of El Niño.”

Tolentino added that the forthcoming El Niño may be viewed as a prelude to the water crisis seen to happen in 2025, barely six years from now.

The former presidential adviser on political affairs encouraged the people to wisely use water and contribute to government efforts to protect and conserve water resources. “I only want to emphasize the need for the people to prepare. Preparedness often saves us a great deal of trouble when crisis situations such as El Niño threaten the life and health of our people.”

