UVC shoots for 3rd PSL GP victory

Games Today

(Malolos Sports and Convention Center)

2 p.m. – Foton vs Cignal

4 p.m. – Sta. Lucia vs PLDT

6 p.m. – Generika-Ayala vs United VC

MALOLOS CITY – After carving out an impressive win the last time out, United VC seeks to keep rolling when it tackles a hungry

Generika-Ayala side in the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix Saturday in this historic city.

Game time is at 6 p.m. with United VC shooting for its third victory in five games of the women’s club tourney that has Asics, Mueller, Mikasa, Senoh, Team Rebel Sports, Bizooku, UCPB Gen, Cocolife, Hotel Sogo and Data Project as technical sponsors.

Foton and Cignal, meantime, try to bounce back from bitter setbacks when they collide at 2 p.m. while Sta. Lucia and PLDT tangle in the 4 p.m. second match of this league that also has ESPN5 and 5Plus as technical sponsors.

Petron and F2 Logistics remain on top of the team standings with an identical 4-0 cards following impressive victories against separate foes Thursday at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The Blaze Spikers made short work of the Lady Realtors, 25-8, 25-8, 25-18, while the Cargo Movers crushed the Tornadoes, 25-20, 25-20, 26-24, to gain momentum heading into their highly-anticipated battle next Thursday also at the same San Juan venue.

But the biggest victory was that of United VC.

With import Yasmeen Bedart-Ghani and Filipino-American Kalei Mau doing damage, United VC emerged victorious, 25-22, 25-13, 29-27, to move back on winning track while snapping the HD Spikers’ three-game winning streak.

