Zverev advances

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) – Second-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany advanced to the Mexico Open final Friday, beating Britain’s Cameron Norrie, 7-6 (0), 6-3, in the hardcourt event at The Princess Mundo Imperial.



Ranked No. 3 in the world Zverev will face the winner of the late semifinal between third-seeded John Isner of the United States and Nick Kyrgios of Australia.

Zverev has 10 ATP Tour titles, winning five times in 2017 and four last year.

