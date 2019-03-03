Broadcaster tops golf tilt

Orly Trinidad of radio station DZBB won the overall title at the San Miguel Corporation Media Invitational Golf Tournament held recently at the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club West Course.



Trinidad carded a gross score of 74 while the Class A, Class B, and Class C championship trophies went to Manila Standard Today’s Roger Garcia (70 net), DZRH’s Ricky Alegre (72 net) and Marlon Purificacion (80 net) of People’s Journal.

RMN’s Ely Saludar (71 net) placed second and BusinessMirror’s Anton Cabangon Chua (72 net) ended at third in Class A.

The Class B runners-up were DZAR’s Mike Abe and Manila Bulletin’s Ding Marcelo. Abe and Marcelo tied for 72 but the former scored better at 47-50 in the last nine holes.

Meanwhile, Class C second and third placers were Balita’s Edwin Rollon (80 net) and Manila Bulletin’s Badong Hilario (81 net), respectively.

