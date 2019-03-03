Cantonjos tops MCC tourney

Aljie Cantonjos of Adamson topped the Metropolitan Chess Club (MCC) Fide-rated Standard below 2200 held over the weekend at the Starmall Edsa Shaw in Mandaluyong City.

Seeded 44th here, Cantonjos tallied 6.5 points on six wins and one draw to rule this three-day event sanctioned by NCFP and organized by MCC in cooperation with MILO. Cantonjos brought home the champion trophy plus the gold medal and the P5000 top prize.

In solo second was 2nd seed National Master (NM) Emmanuel Emperado who defeated top seed and Adamson bet Jayson Levin Tapia.

Emperado finished with 6.0 points on five wins and two draws and received P3,000 plus silver medal for his feat. The loss dropped Tapia in solo third place with 5.5 points and took the P2,000 cash prize and a bronze medal.

Rounding off the top 10 were Kristian Clyde Arellano (4th); Remart Bartolome (5th); Christian Huavas (6th); Joshov Alekhine Rosarda (7th); Joel Ambas (8th); Arnel Ellis (9th); and Alberto Abug (10th). Adjudged top category performers were: Senior – NM Efren Bagamasbad; Lady – Jellie Ann Magro; High School – Christopher Kis-ing; 12-under – Boyuan Chen and 10-Under- Al-basher Buto. The youngest participant was Nathan Maligaya.

The next MCC event is set on Apr. 6-9, a FIDE-rated Standard Invitational Open with time control of two hours.

