China’s Wang captures Acapulco title

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AFP) – China’s Wang Yafan rallied to capture her first WTA title on Saturday, defeating American Sofia Kenin 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 Saturday to win the Mexico Open women’s crown.



World number 65 Wang, playing in her first WTA singles final, outlasted the 35th-ranked American to claim her breakthrough title after two hours and 10 minutes.

The 24-year-old from Nanjing seized a 2-1 lead in the final set by taking advantage of her third break-point chance in the game.

Wang held on her first ace of the match for a 3-1 lead, but surrendered a break on her fourth double fault to allow Kenin to equalize at 3-3.

After Wang held at love to 5-5, she reeled off the last four points of the 11th game to break Kenin and then held serve for the triumph.

The 20-year-old American was denied her second career WTA title and second crown of the year after taking her first at Hobart in January.

In the later ATP final, Australian Nick Kyrgios faced world number three Alexander Zverev of Germany.

Giant-killer Kyrgios has already ousted 17-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal and three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka.

