Colaste bags 3 chess golds

ILOILO CITY – Kimberly Colaste of Iloilo City topped the girls’ blitz event to complete a three-gold sweep in chess that also capped the host’s historic first championship in the Visayas leg of the 2019 Philippine National Youth Games-Batang Pinoy yesterday at the Iloilo Sports Complex Covered Gym here.



Colaste, 11, actually finished tied for first with Cebu Province’s Kristina Concepcion Belano and Victorias City’s Precious Jewel Dolar with six points but ended with the highest tiebreak score of 30 points against 28.5 and 28 by the latter two to go home with three golds including one each in rapid and standard events.

In all, Iloilo won 49 golds, 40 silvers and 39 bronze to unseat last year’s Visayas leg champion Cebu City, which wound up with a 34-46-48 (gold-silver-bronze) haul.

Cebu Province finished at No. 3 with 32-27-40.

