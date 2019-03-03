Laugh!

WHEN was the last time you had a good laugh? Aren’t you thankful whenever something or someone makes you laugh?

I guess everybody has favorite classmates, friends, co-workers, and relatives for the good vibes and laughters that they bring. Laughter makes a person feel so alive and happy. It’s free! A joke, a wacky performance, or a funny video can help a person forget his burdens even temporarily.

Inspirational author Norman Cousins said, “Laughter is a form of internal jogging. It moves your internal organs around. It enhances respiration. It is an igniter of great expectations.”

Whatever the situation in life, everybody likes to feel good. It’s not wrong to look for something light and amusing when you are under pressure. In fact, you need to stop taking life so seriously because too much stress is harmful to a person’s health and well-being. Look for reasons to smile and laugh!

“I will follow the upward road today; I will keep my face to the light. I will think high thoughts as I go my way; I will do what I know is right. I will look for flowers by the side of the road; I will laugh and love and be strong. I will try to lighten another’s load this day as I fare along.” (Mary S. Edgar)

