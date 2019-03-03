New football league kicks off March 30

- Home
by Jonas Terrado
AFC Cup participants Ceres-Negros and Kaya-Iloilo were among the seven teams which confirmed their participation for the inaugural staging of the Philippine Premier League which starts on March 30.
Joining Ceres and Kaya are Stallion-Laguna, the rebranded United Makati which used to be known as Global-Cebu, Green Archers United, Air Force and Mendiola.
League commissioner Bernie Sumayao said all seven clubs will participate in the PPL league competition and the Copa Paulino Alcantara slated later in the year.
The PPL will serve as a replacement to the Philippines Football League which after two seasons due to monetary issues that forced three clubs to fold.
Two games are scheduled for the league opener at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, with UHF channel 5Plus slated to air the second match at 7 p.m.
Ceres, Kaya, Stallion and United Makati are holdovers from the PFL while Green Archers, Air Force and Mendiola will play in a top-flight competition for the first time since the defunct United Football League.