NPA killed in Camarines Norte encounter

A member of the New People’s Army was killed in encounter with the police in Basud, Camarines Norte yesterday.

Police Col. Godofredo Tul-o, Camarines Norte Police Provincial Office chief, said the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, Provincial Intelligence Branch, and Regional Intelligence Division were conducting an internal security operation in Barangay Tuaca, a remote village, around 6 a.m. when they clashed with at least 15 NPA rebels.

The firefight lasted for five minutes before the communists fled to an unknown direction.

After the clash, the police scoured the encounter site and found the body of an NPA.

Tul-o said the NPA is yet to be identified but he noted the fatality was wearing a blue green shirt, a black jacket, and white pants.

A caliber .45 pistol, Carbine, and hand grenade were found in his possession.

The Provincial Crime Laboratory Office was dispatched to the area to identify the slain NPA while a team from the Provincial Explosive Ordnance Division conducted safe rendering procedure on the recovered hand grenade, Tul-o said.

Nobody was killed or injured on the side of the police.

Tul-o said a hot pursuit operation has been conducted to hunt down the remaining members of the NPA band. (Martin A. Sadongdong)

