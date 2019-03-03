Senate bets back Duterte war vs drugs

Several senatorial aspirants yesterday expressed support to the Duterte administration’s campaign against illegal drugs.

During the fast talk segment of the “Harapan 2019: The ABS-CBN Senatorial Town Hall Debate,” labor leader Luther Meniano, former traffic enforcer Jonathan Baldevarona, and lawyer Allan Montaño consider the government’s war on drugs as the greatest accomplishment of the Duterte administration.

However, Meniano has reservations as to how the campaign is being carried out. “There should be no killings. The government should observe due process in making arrests.”

Broadcaster Melchor Chavez is also in favor of the government campaign to eradicate illegal drugs. “There is a need to support the campaign but killing of poor drug suspects should not happen.”

For senatorial aspirant Gerald Arcega, who calls himself “Senador Bitay” (hanging senator), “drug lords should be killed first.”

Teacher Jesus Caceres also expressed his support for the drug eradication campaign of the government.

Businesswoman Emily Mallillin is quite apprehensive about the drug war because “only the drug users are being killed.”

Of the 11 candidates that joined the third leg of the debate, only seven were asked about their opinions on the Duterte administration’s war against illegal drugs. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

