Albayalde slams SWS survey on EJK

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Oscar Albayalde criticized on Monday the results of the latest survey released by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) showing that majority of Filipinos are worried they or someone they know would become victims of extrajudicial killings (EJKs).

In particular, Albayalde pointed out that the survey wrongly presented a question which “cannot be validated by respondents without keen awareness or understanding of EJK as we know it from Administrative Order No. 35 Series of 2012 by President [Benigno Simeon] Aquino [III].”

According to the SWS survey conducted from December 16 to 19, 2018; 78 percent of the 1,440 respondents were worried that they or anyone they know would become a victim of EJK. This was higher than the 73 percent recorded in June 2017.

In the survey, Albayalde said the respondents were asked the question “Gaano po kayo nangangamba na kayo o sino mang kilala ninyo ay maging biktima ng ‘extrajudicial killing’ o EJK?”

“I take the latest survey results on public perception to alleged extrajudicial killing with a full cup of salt. It shouldn’t be surprising that 78 percent are afraid of getting killed. Who isn’t afraid to die, anyway?” Albayalde said.

“I do not want to dispute the statistics derived by SWS except that there is something amiss with how the questions were framed in relation to the perception of alleged police involvement in illegal drugs and alleged EJK,” he added.

Administrative Order No. 35 Series of 2012 states that extrajudicial killings are defined as those committed by “security establishments of the State and non-state forces” to silence “through violence and intimidation, legitimate dissent and opposition raised by members of the civil society, cause-oriented groups, political movements, people’s and nor-government organizations, and by ordinary citizens.”

“The question itself parang medyo mali naman kaagad,” Albayalde said.

“Everybody would be scared of course. Sabi ko nga sino ba ang hindi takot mamatay? Sino ba ang hindi takot na maging biktima ng krimen? Everybody siguro takot tayo lahat maging biktima ng krimen, takot siguro tayo lahat mamatay ng basta ganoon hindi ba? Kaya the question itself… ito ‘yong sinasabi natin,” he stressed.

The PNP chief then appealed to the SWS management to “be responsible” in conducting their surveys so as not to give a wrong impression on the public.

“We really do not know kung ano ang motivation nito. This is a private corporation, a private agency that we have no control of. Hindi natin alam kung ‘yan ay nagagamit o hindi. We really do not know. What we are asking here is that we humbly ask them to be responsible,” Albayalde stated.

Nonetheless, Albayalde claimed that majority of the Filipino people “continue to support the national crusade against illegal drugs and show appreciation to the improved drug situation in their own communities.”

As of writing, the SWS management has yet to release a statement on the issue. (Martin A. Sadongdong)

