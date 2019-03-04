All PWDs now covered by PhilHealth

President Duterte has signed into law the measure providing for the mandatory PhilHealth coverage for all persons with disability.

Duterte signed Republic Act No. 11228 on Feb. 22 and will take effect 15 days after it is published in the Official Gazette or any newspaper of general circulation.

It amends RA 7277 or the Magna Carta for Persons with Disability. It is a consolidation of Senate Bill No. 1391 and House Bill No. 8014.

The new law adds a new section to the existing measure which states that all PWDs are now automatically covered under the National Health Insurance Program of the PhilHealth.

Premium contributions for all PWDs shall be paid by the national government provided that the premium contributions of PWD members in the formal economy shall be shared equally by their employers and the national government.

The PhilHealth is also mandated to develop exclusive packages for PWDs that will address their specific health and development needs.

The funds for the implementation of the new law shall be sourced from PhilHealth’s National Health Insurance Fund earmarked from the proceeds of taxes from tobacco and alcohol.

The Department of Health is tasked to monitor the implementation of this law. Assisting the DoH are the Departments of Social Welfare and Development and Labor and Employment; the National Council on Disability Affairs; and local government units.

The PhilHealth, in consultation with the DoH, DSWD, DoLE, NCDA, and LGUs, is tasked to craft the implementing rules and regulation within three months after the law takes effect.

Last month, Duterte signed the Universal Health Care Act which automatically enrolls all Filipinos to PhilHealth. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

