Collegiate stars in Gilas

by Waylon Galvez

Several collegiate standouts will be included in the Gilas Pilipinas team that will try to extend the country’s reign in the SEA Games slated late this year.



Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio said yesterday that it is going to be very difficult if the Gilas roster in the FIBA World Cup will still be tapped for the biennial meet.

The national team of coach Yeng Guiao earned a ticket to the World Cup slated Aug. 31 to Sept. 15 in China.

Guiao has yet to come up with his World Cup roster, but he already expressed satisfaction with the 14-man national team pool he had during the sixth and last window of the FIBA qualifiers that saw the Philippines win against Qatar (84-46) and Kazakhstan (93-75).

“Maybe coach Yeng will have some players from his World Cup team joining a few PBA and college players who are ready for the SEA Games. That’s the way we see it,” said Panlilio.

