Duterte meets Mahathir Thursday

President Duterte will meet Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad in Malacañang Thursday.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that the 93-year-old Malaysian leader will undertake an official visit to the Philippines from March 6 to 7.

He said the official visit reciprocates Duterte’s visit to Malaysia in July last year when the Chief Executive watched Manny Pacquiao knock out Lucas Matthysse in Kuala Lumpur.

Duterte is set to officially welcome Mahathir in ceremonies in Malacañang where they are set to hold a bilateral meeting.

“The two leaders will then hold a bilateral meeting and discuss cooperation in the political, economic, and people-to-people spheres, and exchange views on topics of mutual importance,” he said.

Panelo said that discussing the Philippines’ Sabah claim is still a possibility.

This is Mahathir’s first visit to the Philippines since he assumed his position as the seventh prime minister of Malaysia in 2018. During his previous term as prime minister, he undertook bilateral official visits in 1987 and 1994.

Last year, Duterte committed to enhance the country’s security and defense cooperation with Malaysia and the rest of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to address of issue of terrorism in the region.

Duterte reaffirmed the long-standing friendship and brotherhood between the Philippines and Malaysia during his meeting with Mahathir in Malaysia. (Argyll Geducos)

